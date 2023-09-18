Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,672,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,034,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

