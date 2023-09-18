Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,602. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

