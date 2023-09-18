iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 62,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $447.22. 700,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.77. The company has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

