Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 7,878,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,021,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

