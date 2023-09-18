Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.78. 11,398,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,475,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

