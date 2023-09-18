Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $370.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

