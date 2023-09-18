Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.90. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
