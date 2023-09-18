Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.