Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.