Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.