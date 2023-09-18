Etfidea LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,300. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

