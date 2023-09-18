First Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.54. 475,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

