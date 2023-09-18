Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.



Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,417. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

