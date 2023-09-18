RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

