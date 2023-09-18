Grassi Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

