CRA Financial Services LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart stock opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

