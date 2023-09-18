iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 108,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

