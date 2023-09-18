Ignite Planners LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,348. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

