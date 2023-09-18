iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 628,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,353. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

