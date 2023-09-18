iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $447.51. The company had a trading volume of 853,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

