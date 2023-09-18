Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 17,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,104,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. 2,952,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,316. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

