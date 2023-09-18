Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. 1,743,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

