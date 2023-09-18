WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $573.77. 1,261,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $544.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

