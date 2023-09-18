Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898,246. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

