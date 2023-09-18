Etfidea LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 914,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

