iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 462,068 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.