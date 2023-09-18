Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 284 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $95.82. 1,633,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

