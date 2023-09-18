BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,402 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 126,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. 712,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,809. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.