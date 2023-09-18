Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 845.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $510.37. 147,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,395. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.