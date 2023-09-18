BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,261. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

