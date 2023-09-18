Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 20.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

