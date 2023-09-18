Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.28. 2,654,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,133. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

