Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,131 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.02. 1,977,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,313. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.