Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.01. The stock had a trading volume of 309,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,530. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day moving average is $296.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.