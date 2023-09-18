Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $160.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

