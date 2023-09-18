Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

