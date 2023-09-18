Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
