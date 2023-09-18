McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,797. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

