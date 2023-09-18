Etfidea LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.3% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,151,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

