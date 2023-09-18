Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 353 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Boeing were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

