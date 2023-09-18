Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.19. 12,316,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,045,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

