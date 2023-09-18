Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

