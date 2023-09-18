Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $925,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. 4,346,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,311,326. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

