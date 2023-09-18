Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,805 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.36. 422,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,394. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

