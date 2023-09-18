WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,535 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,828. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.