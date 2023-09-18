General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,968. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

