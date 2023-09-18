Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.43. 17,436,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,513,000. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

