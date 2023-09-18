31,977 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $277.37. 369,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,623. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

