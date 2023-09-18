Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $562,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 640,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

