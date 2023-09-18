Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 740.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,348,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

CRM traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.34. 561,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

